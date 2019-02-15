Royals' Chris Owings: Set for sizable reserve role
Manager Ned Yost said Owings will have a fairly regular role in the Royals' lineup, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Owings signed with Kansas City in December after being let go by Arizona following an ugly 2018 season in which he slashed .206/.272/.302 in 309 plate appearances. The 27-year-old has major-league experience in the outfield as well as each infield spot besides first base, so the Royals are liable to move him around depending on the matchup. Owings' career .250/.291/.378 slash line doesn't inspire confidence in making a major fantasy impact in 2019.
