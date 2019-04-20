Owings is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

With Whit Merrifield shifting to second base for the matinee game while Jorge Soler plays in right field, Owings will retreat to the bench. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a full-time role this season but has yet to do much with the steady at-bats, as he's slashing a miserable .182/.250/.303 through the club's first 20 contests.