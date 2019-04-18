Owings is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees.

Owings will head to the bench for Thursday's series opener after starting the previous 10 games for the Royals, slashing .278/.350/.444 with a homer and two stolen bases during that stretch. Whit Merrifield will cover second base in place of Owings on Thursday, with Jorge Soler starting in right field and Lucas Duda getting the nod at DH.