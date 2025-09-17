Royals' Cole Ragans: Activated ahead of start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Royals activated Ragans (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
After being sidelined for more than three months with a left rotator cuff strain, Ragans will make his return to the Royals' rotation Wednesday with a start at home against the Mariners. Ragans made two rehab starts, allowing just one run with a 14:2 K:BB over 6.2 innings. The left-hander threw 56 pitches in his second rehab outing, so his workload will be relatively limited versus the Mariners.
More News
-
Royals' Cole Ragans: Rejoining rotation Wednesday•
-
Royals' Cole Ragans: Second rehab start set•
-
Royals' Cole Ragans: Goes three innings in rehab start•
-
Royals' Cole Ragans: Embarking on rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Cole Ragans: Tosses live batting practice•
-
Royals' Cole Ragans: Tosses 40-pitch bullpen session•