The Royals activated Ragans (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

After being sidelined for more than three months with a left rotator cuff strain, Ragans will make his return to the Royals' rotation Wednesday with a start at home against the Mariners. Ragans made two rehab starts, allowing just one run with a 14:2 K:BB over 6.2 innings. The left-hander threw 56 pitches in his second rehab outing, so his workload will be relatively limited versus the Mariners.