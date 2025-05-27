Ragans (groin) threw a "competitive" bullpen session Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Ragans is eligible to return from the 15-day injured list this Sunday, but the Royals haven't officially confirmed that he'll be ready to go by that day. That said, after checking out fine following the bullpen session, Ragans looks to be on track for a minimum-length stay on the shelf. The Royals may want Ragans to complete another bullpen session or possibly a live batting practice session before deciding on his next step. Daniel Lynch will make his second start Tuesday against the Reds but is likely to move back to the bullpen once Ragans is activated.