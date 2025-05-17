Ragans was removed from his start Friday against the Cardinals with an apparent injury, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Ragans' fastball was noticeably down in the sixth inning, and after allowing a leadoff single to Masyn Winn, the 27-year-old southpaw left the game alongside a trainer. The Royals will presumably take a closer look at him to determine what's wrong, and he can be considered day-to-day until the team provides an update. Ragans finished Friday's contest with four earned runs allowed on five hits and zero walks with seven strikeouts across five-plus frames.