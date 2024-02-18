Brentz (lat) threw a live BP session Saturday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Brentz missed most of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery, and a lat injury during his rehab cost him the rest of 2023 after just three minor-league appearances. It's a long layoff, and the southpaw will likely have to settle for a low-leverage role if he makes the Royals' bullpen out of spring training. The team has focused on making improvements to the bullpen, both by promoting prospects and acquiring players to shore up a weakness the team has dealt with for multiple seasons. Brentz's lone full MLB season in 2021 saw him post a 3.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 76:37 K:BB with two saves and 15 holds, but high-leverage assignments will be difficult to land in 2024.