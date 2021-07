Junis was placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Omaha on Friday due to an undisclosed injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Junis was optioned to Omaha on June 6 after struggling to a 5.19 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 15 innings. Things haven't gotten better for the right-hander following his demotion, as he's allowed 11 earned runs on 19 hits across 10.1 Triple-A innings. It's unclear what the 28-year-old is dealing with, but he won't pitch for at least the next seven days.