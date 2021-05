Junis will start the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Junis had come out of the bullpen in each of his last four appearances but will serve as a spot starter in Friday's twin bill. The right-hander has posted a 5.14 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 28 innings across 10 appearances (four starts) this year.