Royals' Luinder Avila: Stingy in no-decision

Avila didn't factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five innings in a 3-2 victory over the Twins. He struck out three.

The 24-year-old right-hander was lifted after 70 effective pitches (46 strikes) with the score tied 1-1, denying Avila his second win of the season. He's looked good since rejoining the Royals in late April, posting a 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 22:15 K:BB through 25.1 innings over his last 10 appearances (three starts). Avila will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come at home next weekend against the Astros.