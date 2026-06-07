Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Royals' Luinder Avila: Stingy in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Avila didn't factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five innings in a 3-2 victory over the Twins. He struck out three.

The 24-year-old right-hander was lifted after 70 effective pitches (46 strikes) with the score tied 1-1, denying Avila his second win of the season. He's looked good since rejoining the Royals in late April, posting a 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 22:15 K:BB through 25.1 innings over his last 10 appearances (three starts). Avila will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come at home next weekend against the Astros.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!