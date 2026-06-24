Royals' Luinder Avila: Strikes out six in win

Avila (3-3) earned the win against the Rays on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks with six strikeouts over five innings.

Avila allowed a run in the first inning before settling in with four scoreless frames, recording a season-high six strikeouts while also issuing four walks for the second time this year. Since joining the rotation June 1, Avila has yielded exactly one earned run in four of five starts, with an eight-run blowup inflating his 5.06 ERA for the month. He'll take a 5.06 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 39:27 K:BB across 42.2 innings this season into a road matchup with the White Sox this weekend.