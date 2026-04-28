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Royals' Luinder Avila: Summoned from minors
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1 min read
The Royals recalled Avila from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Avila has made one start and one long relief appearance with Kansas City this season, yielding six runs with a 6:4 K:BB over six innings of work. He will provide the Royals' bullpen with some length.
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