Royals' Luinder Avila: Takes no-decision vs. White Sox

Avila did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings against the White Sox.

Avila ran into trouble immediately, walking the first batter he faced before serving up a two-run homer to Miguel Vargas. He was tagged again in the second inning, allowing three consecutive hits that led to two more runs. Command continues to be the biggest concern for the right-hander, as he has now issued at least three walks in five of his six starts since joining the rotation. During that stretch, Avila owns a 5.68 ERA and 23:18 K:BB. His next start is set to come Sunday at home against the Phillies.