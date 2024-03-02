Garcia is projected as the Royals' starting third baseman and a potential leadoff hitter, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Garcia has gone 4-for-9 with a stolen base over his first three Cactus League games. He enjoyed a solid first major-league campaign, batting .272 with a .681 OPS while adding 23 stolen bases, 50 RBI and 59 runs scored. The Royals' lineup looks a little beefed up compared to 2023, and another year of growth from the prospects could help Garcia be a valuable contact hitter and speed threat if he can remain atop the lineup.