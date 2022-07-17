The Royals optioned Garcia to Double-A Northwest Arkansas following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
Kansas City needed to open up space on the 26-man active roster with 10 players set to return from the restricted list in advance of the team's first game out of the All-Star break next weekend, so Garcia was a logical candidate to return to the minors. After his call-up Thursday when a wave of players were deactivated for the series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, Garcia appeared in only one of the Royals' four games against the Blue Jays and struck out in his lone plate appearance.