Garcia went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, an RBI and a walk in Monday's 10-7 loss against Atlanta.

Garcia got a break from the field Monday, serving as the designated hitter and making a strong impact at the plate. He extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's slashing .500/.571/1.167 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, a stolen base and five RBI. The 25-year-old is enjoying a true breakout campaign, slashing .301/.357/.476 with 28 doubles, five triples, 10 homers, 19 stolen bases and 46 RBI through 105 games. After recording an OPS below .600 in both 2023 and 2024, Garcia's current .833 OPS ranks second among Royals qualifiers, behind only Bobby Witt.