Garcia (ribs) went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit RBI-single in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

Garcia entered as a pinch hitter for Matt Duffy in the ninth inning after sitting Saturday's game and notched a base hit which jumpstarted a late comeback that fell just short. The 23-year-old still should be deemed as day-to-day but could make his return to the starting lineup Monday against the Athletics.