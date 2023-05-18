Garcia went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Garcia has bounced back from an 0-for-11 skid by racking up five hits over his last two contests, including a pair of doubles. He had a hot first week in the majors to begin May, but he's cooled off a bit since, though it's yet to cause a significant decrease in playing time. The infielder has a .264/.293/.358 slash line with no home runs, eight RBI, four runs scored, five doubles and two stolen bases through 58 plate appearances.