Royals' Maikel Garcia: Returns after lengthy IL stint

The Royals reinstated Garcia (hand) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Kansas City will get two major lineup pieces back ahead of a four-game series versus the Athletics, as first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (wrist) was also activated from the IL. Garcia had been on the shelf since June 22 due to a muscle strain his left hand, with his return getting pushed back further after he experienced renewed discomfort following his first rehab game July 28. He then underwent a cortisone shot that appears to have yielded the desired effect, as Garcia resumed his rehab assignment at Double-A Northwest Arkansas last week and went 4-for-10 with a double, three walks and a stolen base over three games. Garcia is expected to step back in as the Royals' primary option at third base, resulting in Nick Loftin shifting into more of a utility role.