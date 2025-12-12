The Royals and Garcia (hamstring) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a five-year contract extension with a club option for 2031 on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Garcia had been eligible for salary arbitration for the first time as a Super 2 qualifier, but his new deal with cover all arbitration years and at least one year of free agency. Slated to turn 26 in March, Garcia had a breakout 2025 season, slashing .286/.351/.449 with 16 home runs and 23 stolen bases while capturing his first American League Gold Glove award. Garcia recently strained his hamstring while playing in the Venezuelan Winter League, but he should be fine for the beginning of spring training.