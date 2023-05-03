Garcia went 2-for-4 and scored a run in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles.
Garcia was slotted in as the Royals' No. 8 hitter and played third base in his 2023 major-league debut. He was one of two players to notch multiple base knocks. The 23 -year-old singled to lead off the seventh and later scored and reached again in the ninth on an infield hit. The Royals have the second-worst record in baseball and have nothing to lose, so Garcia should get an extended look in the lineup as the one of the club's top prospects.