The Royals activated Canha (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Monday and designated him for assignment.

Canha had played nine rehab games after being placed on the shelf July 8 due to left elbow epicondylitis, and though he's now back to full health, the Royals have decided that they don't have a spot for him on their active roster. The 36-year-old is likely to go unclaimed off waivers before electing free agency. Canha slashed just .212/.272/.265 in 46 contests before landing on the IL.