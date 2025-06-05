Canha is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Canha has been starting regularly against left-handed pitching and even began to see a few more opportunities versus righties a couple weeks ago after the Royals phased out Hunter Renfroe before releasing him, but Canha's playing time has since tailed off. He's made just one start since May 26 and is unlikely to see his outlook improve anytime soon after the Royals called up top prospect Jac Caglianone from Triple-A Omaha earlier this week.