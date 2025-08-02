Lorenzen (oblique) faced five batters in a live batting practice session Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Assuming Lorenzen experienced no complications in his recovery from a left oblique strain coming out of the workout, he's expected to begin a rehab assignment at some point during the upcoming week. Lorenzen has been on the shelf since July 14, and given the relative brevity of his absence, he could be ready to rejoin the Kansas City rotation after just one rehab start.