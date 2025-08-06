Lorenzen (oblique) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks over three innings Tuesday with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He struck out five.

Lorenzen struggled in his first rehab outing Tuesday, surrendering two home runs -- including one to top prospect Walker Jenkins -- as he works his way back from a left oblique strain. Prior to the injury, the veteran had been serviceable but unspectacular, compiling a 4.61 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 99.2 innings in 18 starts. The Royals' rotation remains unsettled with Kris Bubic (shoulder) out for the year and Cole Ragans (shoulder) also sidelined, leading to recent additions Bailey Falter and Ryan Bergert, both of whom have already made their team debuts. Lorenzen's role once he's fully healthy will be an interesting storyline to track.