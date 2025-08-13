Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Wednesday that Lorenzen (oblique) will rejoin the rotation Saturday versus the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Out since mid-July with a left oblique strain, Lorenzen built up to 85 pitches in his last rehab start, so he should be ready for a normal workload Saturday. Lorenzen has posted a 4.61 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 99.2 innings for the Royals this season. Bailey Falter has been moved to the bullpen to make room for Lorenzen in the rotation.