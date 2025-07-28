Lorenzen (oblique) completed a bullpen session over the weekend and is expected to make one or two rehab starts before returning from the 15-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Lorenzen is making good progress in his recovery from the left oblique strain that forced him to the IL on July 14, but he'll need more than the minimum 15 days to move past the issue and get stretched back out for starting duty. Before landing on the shelf, Lorenzen produced a 5-8 record, 4.61 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 85:29 K:BB in 99.2 innings over his 18 starts with Kansas City.