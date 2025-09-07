Lorenzen (5-10) gave up four runs on seven hits and no walks over 5.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against Minnesota. He struck out five.

Despite generating an impressive 17 whiffs out of his 82 total pitches, Lorenzen had the misfortune of reaching the double-digit loss plateau for the first time in his 11-year career. The 33-year-old was bitten by the long ball -- coughing up two in an outing for the first time in his seven starts post-All-Star break -- with Byron Buxton and Kody Clemens going deep in the first and fourth, respectively. Through 124.1 total frames, Lorenzen now sports a 4.63 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 110:34 K:BB while yielding 21 homers. He currently lines up to make his next start at Philadelphia next weekend.