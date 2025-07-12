Lorenzen was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Mets due to an illness.

Lorenzen's illness will put an early end to his first half, and he'll carry a 4.61 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP through 99.2 innings into the All-Star break. While he recovers, Angel Zerpa will start on the mound Saturday in what is likely to be a bullpen game for the Royals.