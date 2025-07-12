default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lorenzen was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Mets due to an illness.

Lorenzen's illness will put an early end to his first half, and he'll carry a 4.61 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP through 99.2 innings into the All-Star break. While he recovers, Angel Zerpa will start on the mound Saturday in what is likely to be a bullpen game for the Royals.

More News