Royals' Michael Lorenzen: Scratched from start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lorenzen was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Mets due to an illness.
Lorenzen's illness will put an early end to his first half, and he'll carry a 4.61 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP through 99.2 innings into the All-Star break. While he recovers, Angel Zerpa will start on the mound Saturday in what is likely to be a bullpen game for the Royals.
More News
-
Royals' Michael Lorenzen: Impresses in fifth win•
-
Royals' Michael Lorenzen: Falls one out short of win•
-
Royals' Michael Lorenzen: Allows two homers in loss•
-
Royals' Michael Lorenzen: Settles for no-decision Friday•
-
Royals' Michael Lorenzen: Suffers seventh loss•
-
Royals' Michael Lorenzen: Strikes out seven in win•