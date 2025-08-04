Lorenzen (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lorenzen landed on the 15-day injured list prior to the All-Star break due to an oblique strain. He was cleared to throw bullpen sessions last week, and he is ready to take the next step in his throwing program by embarking on a rehab assignment. Lorenzen posted a 4.61 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 85:29 K:BB across 99.2 innings prior to his injury.