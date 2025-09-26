Lorenzen (7-11) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out nine without walking a batter over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Angels on Thursday.

Lorenzen came up an out short of a quality start, but he was able to secure consecutive wins for just the second time all season. The nine strikeouts were a season high for the right-hander. He wraps up 2025 at a 4.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 127:39 K:BB through 141.2 innings across 27 appearances (26 starts).