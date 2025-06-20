Wacha (4-6) came away with the win against Texas on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings.

Wacha faced the minimum number of batters in three of the six innings he pitched, and he kept the Rangers off the board until the sixth, when he yielded an RBI double to Marcus Semien. Thursday marked Wacha's seventh quality start of the season (three of which have come over his last four outings) and his 3.24 ERA (across 86 innings) is 16th best among qualified starters in the American League. He's lined up to face Tampa Bay at home next week.