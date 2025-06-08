Wacha (3-5) took the loss against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings.

Wacha gave up a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in the third, accounting for all of the runs against him. He was otherwise fine, racking up 12 whiffs and throwing 64 of 95 pitches for strikes, but the right-hander got only one run of support as he fell to 3-5. Wacha did manage to notch his second straight quality start and his sixth overall this season, and he's been a steady part of Kansas City's rotation with a 3.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 55:19 K:BB across 74.2 frames.