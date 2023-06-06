Mayers (1-1) took the loss Monday against Miami, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and a walk over three innings.

The Marlins jumped all over Mayers after he came on in relief behind opener Carlos Hernandez in the third inning. Mayers surrendered two runs in the third and another four in the fourth, eventually taking his first loss of the season. It was a rough night for the 31-year-old Mayers after he held opponents to one run or fewer in his first three appearances. His ERA shot up to 4.41 after coming into the day with a 1.35 mark.