Royals' Mike Moustakas: Exits Monday's game early

Moustakas left Monday's game against the Red Sox in the second inning after being hit by a pitch, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Upon Moustakas' departure, Abraham Almonte entered the game and replaced Moustakas as designated hitter. Consider Moustakas day-to-day for now, although additional information regarding the severity of the injury and his availability should be known soon.

