Royals' Mike Moustakas: Homers and drives in three
Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI Tuesday against the Mariners.
Moustakas homered for the second consecutive night and now has two home runs on the season. After signing late into spring training, it's possible that Moustakas' bat is just rounding into form now and he appears to be locked in for the time being. He should be a nice power source as the weather warms up coming off a career-best 2017 season.
