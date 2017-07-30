Royals' Mike Moustakas: Takes seat against lefty
Moustakas is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Manager Ned Yost will move two of his lefty-hitting regulars, Moustakas and Brandon Moss, to the bench for the series finale with southpaw Drew Pomeranz toeing the rubber for the Red Sox. Though he's been the Royals' top power hitter and is rapidly closing in on the franchise record of 36 home runs in a single season, Moustakas hasn't produced particularly well against lefty pitching this season, with his .752 OPS representing a 159-point drop from his mark against righties.
