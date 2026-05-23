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Royals' Nick Mears: Takes loss in relief Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Mears (2-3) was tagged with the loss in relief Friday against the Mariners after allowing two runs on one hit and one walk over one inning.

Mears has been struggling of late and has given up runs in three of his last four outings, posting an alarming 9.64 ERA and 1.93 WHIP over 4.2 innings in that stretch. While a four-game sample isn't big enough to draw significant concerns, Mears is clearly trending in the wrong direction after he gave up just three earned runs in his first 16 outings (14.0 innings) this season.

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