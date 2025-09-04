The Royals placed Lugo on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a lower-back strain, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Royals originally planned to push Lugo's next start back to Saturday after he reported tightness in his lower back. However, he didn't feel any improvement while playing catch Thursday and will now spend the next couple of weeks on the shelf in order to get back to 100 percent. Stephen Kolek was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move and is expected to start Saturday's game against the Twins.