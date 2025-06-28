Lugo (5-5) earned the win against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing four hits and five walks while striking out eight over 5.2 scoreless innings.

Lugo kept the Dodgers off the board despite issuing a season-high five walks, falling one out shy of his third consecutive quality start. It capped a stellar June for the 35-year-old, who allowed just four earned runs while posting a 31:11 K:BB over five outings. He'll take a 2.74 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 76:28 K:BB across 88.2 innings into a road matchup with the Mariners next week.