Kolek (oblique) allowed three runs (one earned) on eight hits and no walks across 4.1 innings with Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. He struck out four.

Kolek made his fourth rehab start with Triple-A Omaha as he builds back from a Grade 1 left oblique strain suffered in spring training. The right-hander allowed his highest hit total of the rehab assignment Wednesday, though it also marked his first outing without issuing a walk. Across four starts at Triple-A, the 28-year-old owns a 2.76 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with a 14:4 K:BB in 16.1 innings. Kolek appears to be nearing the end of his rehab assignment and is on track to be activated soon, though he could remain at Triple-A upon activation with no clear opening in the Royals' rotation.