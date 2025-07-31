Royals' Stephen Kolek: Dealt to Royals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolek was traded from the Padres to the Royals on Thursday along with Ryan Bergert in exchange for Freddy Fermin, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Kolek was optioned to Triple-A earlier this week after logging a 4.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 56 strikeouts across 79.2 innings in the big-league rotation. Bergert and/or Kolek could get a look in the Royals rotation down the stretch, given the injuries to Cole Ragans (shoulder) and Kris Bubic (shoulder).