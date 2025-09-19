Kolek (5-6) took the loss Thursday against the Mariners, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out eight over 7.1 innings.

Kolek was nearly flawless outside of the fourth inning, when he gave up the only two hits he allowed all game -- the second being an RBI double to Jorge Polanco that accounted for the lone earned run against him. Despite the tough-luck loss, the right-hander has been outstanding since joining Kansas City, posting a 1.67 ERA and an 18:3 K:BB across 27 innings while going at least six frames and yielding no more than two runs in each of his four starts. Even so, the 28-year-old has managed to secure just one win in that stretch. Kolek is slated for a tougher assignment in his next outing against the Dodgers, who rank near the top of MLB in most offensive categories this September.