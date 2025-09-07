Kolek (5-5) earned the win against the Twins on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts over seven innings.

Kolek was spotted an early lead and ran with it, throwing 64 of 95 pitches for strikes while limiting the Twins to just two extra-base hits in his longest outing since a complete game shutout May 10. The 28-year-old has delivered quality starts in both of his appearances with the Royals and now owns a 3.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 63:27 K:BB across 92.2 innings this season. He's slated to face the Guardians on the road next week.