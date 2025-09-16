Kolek is slated to start Thursday's game versus the Mariners in Kansas City, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kolek is getting another start to fill in for Seth Lugo, who had a setback with his back injury Monday. Kolek heads into his start Thursday riding four straight quality starts in the majors that stem back to July 27 when he was on the Padres. In the righty's three starts with the Royals, he's allowed four earned runs on 13 hits with an 11:2 K:BB across 19.2 innings pitched.