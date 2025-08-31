The Royals optioned Kolek to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

The right-hander was called up for a spot start Saturday and allowed just one run over six innings in a no-decision against Detroit, but he won't stick on the big-league roster with Michael Wacha returning from the paternity list Sunday. Kolek could rejoin the big club down the stretch, but he may have a difficult time finding a spot in the Kansas City rotation while all of Wacha, Seth Lugo, Michael Lorenzen, Noah Cameron and Ryan Bergert are available.