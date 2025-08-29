Kolek is the starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Tigers, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Kolek was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday in a corresponding move to Michael Wacha's placement on the paternity list, and his immediate role with the Royals is now known. Kolek will make a spot start Saturday to give Noah Cameron some additional rest. Wacha is slated to start Sunday's contest, so Kolek will likely be returned to Omaha following his start. Kolek hasn't pitched for the Royals since being acquired via trade near the deadline, and he's logged a 6.63 ERA in 19 innings spanning five starts with Omaha.