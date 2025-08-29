Kolek is slated to start Saturday's game against the Tigers in Kansas City, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Kolek was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday after Michael Wacha (personal) was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move. Though Wacha is on track to start Sunday's series finale, the Royals will temporarily clear a spot in the rotation for Kolek in order to give rookie Noah Cameron some additional rest between starts. Saturday's outing will mark the Royals debut for Kolek, whom Kansas City acquired from the Padres at the trade deadline. After the trade, Kolek reported to Omaha and logged a 6.63 ERA in 19 innings over five starts before receiving a call-up.