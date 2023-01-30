Greinke agreed Monday with the Royals on a one-year contract, Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports Kansas City reports.
The deal will pay him $8-to-10 million with the chance for more with performance incentives, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Greinke returns to the Royals after a 2022 season in which he went 4-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 73:27 K:BB over 137 innings in 26 starts. The 39-year-old right-hander will assuredly be a part of the Kansas City rotation, but his inability to miss bats at this stage of his career renders him little more than a risky streaming option for the 2023 campaign in the majority of fantasy formats.