Greinke (1-7) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings against the Angels. He struck out four.

Greinke fell victim to the Angels superstar duo, serving up back-to-back home runs to Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the fifth inning. Though Greinke owns a 4.81 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 1.6 HR/9, he has issued just 10 free passes through 15 starts (76.2 innings), the fourth fewest of any starter with at least eight starts. He's lined up to make his next appearance during a four-game road series against the Rays next week.